Instagram testing ‘latest posts’ feature?

Somewhat similar to chronological feed that Instagram launched in 2016 but was shortly rolled back, the ‘latest post’ feature does seem like an extension of it. (Image: Jane Manchun Wong/Twitter) Somewhat similar to chronological feed that Instagram launched in 2016 but was shortly rolled back, the ‘latest post’ feature does seem like an extension of it. (Image: Jane Manchun Wong/Twitter)

A new Instagram feature that shows users the option to view latest posts from friends in a separate tab, has been spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who put screenshots of the feature on Twitter. Instagram’s ‘latest posts’ feature essentially notifies users of the posts from friends that they might have missed and gives them an option to view these in a separate tab.

The screenshots reveal that a pop-up, notifying users of the latest posts will be shown when they open their Instagram feed. In addition to viewing the posts in a separate tab, there will also be a ‘Not Now’ option for those who might wanna continue browsing their feed instead.

For those who choose to see the posts, these will appear in a separate tab. A message that reads, “You’re all caught up” is apparently displayed when the user views all posts uploaded on their timeline in the last 48 hours.

However, in a comment on Wong’s tweet, Facebook revealed that the company has no plans to test or launch the Instagram feature as of now. The feature, not available to anyone publicly, is an early prototype from Facebook’s recent hackathon, according to the company.

Instagram is working on “Latest Posts” feed for catching up feed posts This sounds like the chronological feed people are asking for. Similar, but not the same 👀 pic.twitter.com/AUMwlZGtUr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 14, 2020

Another great find, thanks for sharing it. For those who are keen to know how this was developed, it’s an early prototype from a recent hackathon (a Facebook tradition). It is not available to anyone publicly, and we have no plans to test or launch it at this time. https://t.co/PMi2QVchLG — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) February 14, 2020

Somewhat similar to chronological feed that Instagram launched in 2016 but was shortly rolled back, the ‘latest post’ feature does seem like an extension of it. The difference though seems like the latest posts from friends might appear based on users’ preferences and not necessarily in chronological order that gives preference to most recent posts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd