Instagram is testing the ability to post videos or photos via desktop website: Report

Instagram is reportedly testing the ability to post videos or photos via the desktop version of the app. Notable tipster Alessandro Paluzzi has shared screenshots of the new feature that is currently being tested internally by the Facebook-owned company. It shows desktop Instagram users will be able to upload photos or videos by just dragging them to the uploading section.

One will be able to upload more than one video or photos as well. There will also be a “Browse from computer” button if you don’t want to use the drag and drop feature. Once you have uploaded your content, you will get an option to select the aspect ratio of the post and there will be four options, including Original, Square (1:1), Portrait (4:5), and Landscape (16:9).

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

After that, Instagram will give you the options to select “Filters” and “Edit” photo in the similar fashion that you have seen on the Android or iOS apps. Once you tap on the “Next” button, you will be able to add captions, tag people, add alt text, and check advanced settings before posting photos or videos on Instagram.

It is currently unknown as to when this feature will be made available to all the users. The cited source says that the browser-based posting feature will take a while before reaching the public. Currently, you can only post on Instagram using the mobile version of the app.

Besides, just recently, Instagram added a new feature that lets you add four pronouns to your profiles. Once you add pronouns to your profile, it will appear next to your Instagram username. The company has reported that people can fill out a form to have a pronoun added, in case it’s not already available.

Instagram hasn’t yet confirmed the exact regions where the feature has been made available, but the social media platform has said that the feature is already accessible in a “few countries.” If the feature is available in your region, then you will be able to see a new ‘Pronoun’s tab under the ‘Edit Profile’ section.