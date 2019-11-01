Instagram is looking to shut down Like Patrol, an app that helps users track others’ activity

Facebook owned Instagram has sent a cease and desist order for violating its scraping rules to an app called Like Patrol. With this notice, the company is hoping to halt Like Patrol’s ability to collect data, thus forcefully shutting it down according to a report by CNET.

Advertising

The Like Patrol app lets its users scrape information from Instagram about the activity of other users.

“Scraping violates our policies, and we take action against companies who we find to be engaging in it. Like Patrol was scraping people’s data, so we are taking appropriate enforcement action against them,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNET.

To recall, Instagram last month discontinued its own ‘Following’ tab, which allowed people to follow other people’s activity and see their posts, people who they are interacting with and more.

Advertising

Also Read: Instagram unveils Born on Instagram, Unlabel series for creators

It recently also rolled out a new mode, called ‘Restrict’, which allows users to restrict users who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments. To make use of this feature, users can swipe left on a comment or through the Privacy tab in Settings or by directly going to their profiles.

Separately, at an event held in Mumbai, Instagram announced that it will not be bringing back its chronological feed, which allowed users to see the most recent posts first in their feeds. This decision has been made due to 70 per cent of the content that people could see was not being seen.