Instagram is introducing new insights for Reels and Live for creators, business accounts

Instagram is rolling out updates, which will introduce insights for Reels and IG Live. The updates are aimed to help creators and businesses better understand and evaluate their performance on Instagram by providing them with essential data about the reach of their content.

These tools will help Instagram Reels catch up with its competitors such as TikTok, which already offer detailed analytics to its users.

Instagram has stated that the this will help creators and businesses understand how their content is performing. Until recently, Instagram only allowed creators to view publicly available metrics, like views, likes or comments on a Reel.

With the new updates, Instagram will help creators judge the performance of their content by using new tools that include metrics including Plays, Accounts Reached, Likes, Comments, Saves, and Shares for Reels.

Instagram is also introducing metrics such as Accounts Reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares for Instagram Live. The social media platform will also provide detailed information about Reach in Account Insights.

The new tool will help creators and businesses get better insight into which types of accounts they are reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving Reach.

The company also plans to introduce new preset time frame options in Insights, expanding beyond the last 7 and 30 days, in the near future. Instagram has confirmed that it will soon begin supporting Insights on desktop. Instagram has stated that it plans to further improve the Insights experience throughout 2021 and beyond to better meet the needs of creators and businesses. This means we can expect new features and tools from the social media platform in the coming months.