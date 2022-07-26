scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

‘Instagram is going to become more video focused over time’, says Adam Mosseri

Adam Mosseri highlighted that Instagram along with videos is bringing a number of changes to the app.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
July 26, 2022 8:03:01 pm
Instagram will continue to support photos. (File Photo)

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram today announced that the platform is now leaning more towards videos. This comes a day after Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot of another user’s post on her Instagram Stories, missing the old days of Instagram when it was known as a photo-sharing app. “Make Instagram Instagram again,” Jenner posted. “Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends. Sincerely, everyone.”

Addressing the concerns on how the platform is shifting to video, Mosseri in a short video posted said that the platform is going to become more focused on video. He notes that this is an inevitable change. “We see this even if we change nothing, we see this even if you just look at the chronological feed, if you look at what people share on Instagram, that’s shifting more and more to videos over time.”

Mosseri highlighted that Instagram along with videos is bringing a number of changes to the app. “One is if you’re seeing a new full-screen version of the feed, or you’re hearing about it know that that is a test,” he said. The idea is that a full-screen experience, not only for videos but for photos might be a more fun, engaging experience. Although, he agrees that the feature “is not yet good”.

Read more |A step-by-step guide to Instagram Dual: The new reels format

It should be noted that Instagram has transformed rapidly in recent months with Reels. The main feed has been filled with algorithmic recommendations that mix in with your friends’ posts, and nearly all videos will now direct you over to Reels.

Recommendations are posts in your feed from accounts that you do not follow. According to Mosseri, recommendations are one of the most effective and important ways to help creators reach more people, particularly small creators. “The idea is to help you discover new and interesting things on Instagram that you might not know even exist. Now if you’re seeing things in your feed that are recommendations that you’re not interested in. That means that we’re doing a bad job ranking. And we need to improve and you can X out recommendations, you can even snooze all recommendations for up to a month or go to your following feed,” he added.

