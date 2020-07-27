Instagram will fix iOS 14 bug that mistakenly accesses camera when not in use

Instagram has identified the behaviour as a bug and is currently fixing it. (Image: Bloomberg) Instagram has identified the behaviour as a bug and is currently fixing it. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple is currently beta testing its iOS 14 mobile operating system to iron out the kinks before its launch later this year. An Instagram bug since the launch of the beta has been popping up for a lot of iOS 14 beta testers, wherein the camera on is constantly turned on while using the app. Now, the company has acknowledged that the behaviour is a bug and says that it is currently fixing it.

An Instagram spokesperson told The Verge that the company has identified the behaviour as a bug and is currently fixing it. According to the report, this bug might be popping up for users as the app’s Create Mode is accessible from the Instagram camera, and swiping into the camera from the feed might be the reason.

The spokesperson told The Verge that the company does not “access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.” “We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t,” he added.

This is not the first time an app is using a device’s cameras with the user’s knowledge. Instagram’s parent company Facebook was found activating its users’ device cameras without the users’ knowledge. It did release a fix for the issue last year itself.

Also Read: How to download iOS 14 first public beta on your iPhone

This seems to be another one of iOS 14’s aggressive new user notifications that alert users when an app is performing any task in the background.

To recall, a few apps including TikTok, LinkedIn, and Reddit were recently found to be accessing the clipboard content. These apps were flagged as iOS 14 shows users a notification whenever a third-part app is trying to access the clipboard content.

Also Read: iOS 14 preview: All the key features coming to your iPhone later this year

TikTok said that the notification alert was triggered due to an anti-spam feature inside of the app. It said that it has already submitted a fixed version of the App Store for approval, in which the feature has been removed. LinkedIn said in a statement that it was stopping the clipboard-copying practice. Whereas, Reddit said that it has already fixed a piece of code that was causing the issue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd