Instagram introduces on-screen lyrics feature to take on TikTok

Instagram has started rolling out its new lyrics feature, which lets users display song lyrics on stories. The company states that it is rolling out the feature to all regions which support Instagram Music, which includes countries like the US, Germany and France to name a few.

This new feature is being introduced into the Instagram app to help it better compete with the popular lip-syncing app TikTok. The company made the announcement about the rollout on Twitter and the singer Billie Eilish was the first one to use it in one of her stories.

To check if you can access the new feature first you will have to update the Instagram app. After the app is updated start making a story and choose the Music lens type before you start shooting or use the Music Sticker after you are done with the shoot.

In the Music lens type of story, you can then choose a song and if the lyrics are available they will pop-up on the screen. This will help you in cueing the segment of the song you want to play and the listeners to sing along. You can also change the style of the lyrics before publishing like the traditional karaoke teleprompter.

Viewers can also tap the lyrics in a story to learn more about the artist or listen to more of the song. The feature is currently unavailable in the Indian market.

Instagram recently announced a data-saver feature for Android to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app even in areas with low network speeds. This feature gives people the ability of controlling their data usage and increasing the speed for loading images.