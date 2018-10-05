Instagram introduces ‘Nametag’ feature, allows users to follow each other easily

Instagram ‘Nametags’ can be shared on multiple social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Instagram has released a new discovery feature for its social media app, dubbed Nametag. The new feature allows users to generate a scannable follow card for themselves, which other users can scan to follow them.

The Nametag card can be shared by users on other social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Users can then go into their Instagram app click on the nametag image shared by you and follow your account. Users can also let people scan the code manually when they meet in person. This is similar to how Snapchat Snap code works.

However, Instagram’s Nametag page consists of a customisable background, your username and an image. The customisable background includes options like – colour, emojis and selfie with stickers. The feature is currently available on both iOS and Android versions of the app.

Nametags can be scanned in two ways – the first one being right inside of the Instagram story camera, users are required to swipe right to get into the camera, and then while pointing the camera to a Nametag press and hold the screen for the app to scan it.

The second method requires the users to go to their profile page, click on the hamburger icon on the top right corner and select Nametag option, after which they will have to scan a Nametag and point the device to one. After the scan is done, a card with a profile of the user appears and a follow option at the bottom. A user can then start following this person.

Instagram has also confirmed that it is testing out a new school communities feature, which will let users going to the same university find each other more easily.

