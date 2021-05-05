Instagram introduces Captions sticker for Stories; Here is how to use them

Instagram has introduced a news sticker option for its stories called Captions. The Captions sticker can automatically transcribe speech in Instagram stories and will let viewers see real-time subtitles. Here is all you need to know about the feature.

How to easily caption Instagram Live Stories

Instagram’s caption feature was already there in IGTV and the Threads app. Now Instagram is adding the feature to Stories and Reels. The feature can be implemented in two ways. The first is by using the caption sticker.

To do this, choose a video to share your Instagram story. Just before you share it, find the “Stickers” button on the preview page. Among the various sticker options, look for the Captions button and click on it to apply it to the story.

This will transcribe the video’s audio. Users can also tap on the transcript to edit the colour by tapping the colour picker at the top, or the font, by tapping on the font option below.

Auto-Generated Captions

Another way to use Captions in your stories is by setting up automatic video captions via a settings toggle in the Instagram mobile app. Users can do this by heading into the three-dot menu from the main Instagram screen and looking for Story Settings. If you scroll down to Accessibility, you will find an option to turn on Auto-Generated Captions.

Supported languages

The Instagram caption feature only works with English for now and hence, is currently only available in English speaking countries. However, the feature is expected to eventually be available in other regions, as well as in other languages.