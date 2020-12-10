Instagram: How to set additional security and avoid getting hacked

Here we take a look at how you can delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account.

Several Instagram users are reporting online that their Instagram accounts have been hacked or they are receiving false messages of “login issues” or “change password.” If you think that your account has been hacked, then you can report to Instagram to recover your account. There are several actions that you can take to secure your account. We have detailed how you can protect your Instagram account and report if your id is hacked.

How to protect your Instagram account and avoid hacks

Instagram users should always rely on two-factor authentication, which adds additional security to the account. If you set up two-factor authentication, you will always be alerted whenever someone or even you are trying to log in. And to sign in to your account, Instagram will ask the person to enter a special login code or confirm login attempt, which only you will be able to do it. So every time someone tries to access Instagram from a device, you will know.

Users are also advised to keep an eye on to whom they are giving data access. You might have a lot of third-party apps on your smartphone and when you download and set up such type of apps, you might give some of these access to your Instagram data as well, especially if you login to these apps and websites by using your Instagram or Facebook account.

People also use third-party apps to publish content to Instagram and other social media apps. If you don’t remember giving access to any apps, then you can check at Instagram, followed by accounts, followed by manage access.

One should always keep in mind that Instagram will never ask you to change your password or anything else by sending an SMS, unless you make a request. You should always avoid messages that say you need to complete the verification process or reset your password, and try to not click on the links sent on SMS.

If you see any suspicious activity, then you can also log yourself out of all the devices from your phone. For this, you just need to go to the settings section of Instagram, type Login Activity on the search bar and then click on it. The company will show you how many devices have your Instagram account details and in which state. Instagram even displays the name of the phone and date of login. You can then immediately log out from there if you find an unknown device.

Instagram: Add Two-Factor Authentication (TFA) on mobile

Step 1: Open Instagram on your phone, go to profile and tap on the three-lined icon, which is placed on the top right corner.

Step 2: Press on “Settings,” which you will find in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Tap on “Security” > “Two-Factor Authentication” > “Get Started.”

Step 4: Enable “Text Message.” You then need to enter your phone number, press on “Next” button and follow the instructions on the screen to get security codes. Do note that you will have to enter your confirmed mobile number so that whenever you log in to Instagram on any device, you get security codes immediately. You can also use an authentication app like Google Authenticator, instead of “Text messages.”

Instagram: Add TFA on the web

Step 1: Open Instagram on the web and sign in. Click on the profile icon, which you will find on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Go to the Settings section, and press “Privacy and Security” > “Edit Two-Factor Authentication Setting.”

Step 3: Click on the “Text Message” box and then enter your mobile to verify and get security codes. The process from here is similar to the mobile version. You can also opt for Authentication App. To use this feature, you can download Google Authenticator from Play store.

What to do if your Instagram account is hacked?

First things first, you can report to Instagram if your account has been hacked and for this, you will find the steps here. The company asks you to submit a request, and then Instagram asks you to verify your identity to help recover your account.

If you have enabled Two Factor Authentication, then you can recover your Instagram account with a security code that Instagram might have sent to you while setting up TFA.

Alternatively, go to Instagram log in page and enter your username or id. If your account has been hacked, your password won’t work. So, you will need to get a login link sent to your email address or phone number. Once you enter your username or id, press on forgot password and a page will open saying Trouble Logging In? After entering the details, the social media giant will immediately send you a link on SMS, so that you can recover your account.

If someone has changed your id, Instagram even allows you to undo that function. This will only happen if you are still able to access your account.

