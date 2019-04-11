Instagram, Hike messenger launch special stickers for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

As India kicks off the world’s largest democratic exercise with the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019, popular photo-sharing app Instagram and Indian messaging app Hike have introduced stickers on their respective platforms to promote voting among youngsters.

Available through the seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019, Instagram users across India will be able to use this sticker on their stories, the company said.

“Across the globe, Instagram connects people with the people and things they love and are passionate about. With a community of over 1 billion users, Instagram is now also a space for positive dialogue around important civic matters and discussions around citizenship. The sticker is an easy and expressive way for our community to share that they voted with their communities,” Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, India said in a statement.

To apply the sticker, a user has to take a selfie, tap on the sticker icon and select the sticker from the tray and place it on their story. Additionally, once a user taps and clicks on the sticker, they will be directed to the National Voters Services Portal which will help voters find their respective polling locations during the different phases of elections.

Instagram said that it worked with artist Tara Anand to design this custom sticker for the Lok Sabha elections. “I wanted to play with the iconic index finger with ink because it is the universal symbol for voting in India. It is a symbol that one is part of a large and important process. I hope the sticker is a fun addition to this process for many other first time voters and everyone else as well.” Anand said.

Indian messaging app Hike too has launched new sticker avatars. The company said this personalised collection features a range of stickers which is likely to encourage the youth to go out and exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.

“The 2019 General Elections election is going to be historic, with over 15 million first-time voters in the 18-19 age group having registered for it. The huge number of young voters, some of who are also part of Hike’s core demographic, are excitedly gearing up to participate in the country’s civic process. With digital communication playing an important role in this election, these stickers are another great way for users to express themselves.” the company said in a statement.

Recently, Snapchat also announced a number of creative tools for Indian voters for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The app said it will work with the Election Commission of India, and guide users to resources verified by the ECI.