Instagram is down for some users: Here’s what we know so far

Instagram seems to be down as a lot of people are not able to use the app. Several users on Twitter are reporting that the social media app is not working properly. A few people noted that the app crashed or was not loading any post. Some of them are also having issues in sending Direct Messages (DMs) to friends. Instagram is yet to issue a statement on the same.

Many users are also getting a message from the app, which says “We are sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.” Currently, it is not clear what exactly is the issue with Instagram. The company hasn’t yet acknowledged the error and confirmed details.

As per downtime tracking site, Downdetector, thousands of Instagram users are experiencing issues with the app. Around 47 percent of Instagram users are not able to use the app properly, 27 percent are facing issues with the web version of the app and 26 percent are witnessing server connection issues.

The site suggests that people started facing errors from 10:35 AM IST and the issue hasn’t been resolved yet. Instagram is working fine for us, but people are continuously reporting on Twitter that they are experiencing issues with Instagram.

Let us know in the comments if Instagram is working fine for you.