Instagram goes down briefly, impacting users in US, UK and Europe

Instagram was down for users earlier Tuesday morning, according to Indian Standard Time (IST), facing an outage in markets like US, UK, Europe, according to reports. Instagram also took to Twitter to confirm the outage, and later posted that the problem had been resolved. Instagram users were unable to refresh their feed or see newer stories during the outage.

On their Twitter feed, Instagram wrote, “We’re aware of an issue that caused the app to be down for some users this afternoon. We know this is frustrating, and our team is working quickly to fix it. We’ll update you here once it’s fully resolved.”

According to DownDetector, more than 50 per cent of the report issues with Instagram were with regard to the News feed not refreshing, while there were also reports of using not being able to log-in (33 per cent) and issues with the website.

A report on TechCrunch said that the app appeared to launch fine during the outage period, but it was not updating the News Feed.

Users were also unable to scroll past post, Stories could not be posted either and some users had problems sending messages. Some users also got a “5xx Server Error,” adds the report.

Check out Instagram’s tweet about the outage below

Instagram appeared to have solved the problem, nearly three hours after it first posted about the app being down. Previously, Instagram and its parent company Facebook had faced a major global outage in November 2018. Both the apps had suffered a global outage on November 20, and later Facebook blamed a bug in their server for this problem.

Facebook’s official Twitter handle had posted about the problem as well. The issue was resolved around five hours after the original post from Facebook.