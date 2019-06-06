Instagram for Android gets data saving feature in India: Here is how to enable

Instagram for Android has been updated with a new feature to enable uninterrupted browsing experience and save data in slow internet areas. The opt-in mode will slowly roll out for Android users over the week. The feature will essentially help reduce the image loading time as well as the amount of data that Instagram uses.

Advertising

It does not automatically pre-load videos or downloads high-resolution images in order to save data, unless of course, a user has chosen to do so. The data saver mode can be enabled by going into “Settings”, then “Account”, then “Cellular Data Use” in the Instagram app.

For users who turn on the “Cellular Data Usage” setting, Instagram will prevent pre-loading of high-resolution media as well as videos. The setting can also be disabled and a user can choose between whether to show high-resolution images never, only over Wi-Fi, or over both cellular data and Wi-Fi.

Instagram, which has about one billion monthly active users, will start to show more sponsored advertisements from the influencers in the coming months. For users, this would mean more ads in their feeds. The changes to its advertising strategy have been announced to allow brands on the platform to promote influencer-created content in people’s feeds, even if those people do not follow the influencer’s account.

Instagram recently unveiled a redesign for its Explore tab, where it will also promote Stories as well. Instagram Stories is one of the most popular features for the platform with over 500 million daily users. The redesigned Explore grid will provide users with personalised Stories recommendations.