Instagram introduces new features to control cyberbullying: All features explained

Instagram just announced the release of a number of new features to combat cyberbullying on its platform. These new features include deleting comments in bulk, restricting comments, the ability to choose who can tag you in photos and more. Let’s take a look at all of these new features.

Deleting comments in bulk

Earlier Instagram users had to select and delete each comment individually. This became a very tedious task for Instagrammers with a large follower base. With this new update, the company is now allowing iOS users to select and delete multiple comments at once. This feature had been available on the Android version of the app for some time now.

To delete multiple comments at once, iOS users need to tap on the three dots on the top right corner and select the ‘Manage Comments’ option. They can then choose up to 25 comments to delete at once.

Restricting comments from certain accounts

You will now be able to restrict comments from particular accounts. To do so iOS users need to tap the three dots on the top right corner while in the comments section of a photo. There they need to select the ‘Manage Comments’ option and tap on ‘More Options’. There they can select the accounts they want to restrict from commenting on their photos.

Android users need to press and hold on a comment to select it. Then they need to tap the three dots on the top right corner and select the ‘Block or Restrict’ option.

Choosing who can tag you

To counter cyberbullying, Instagram is now providing users with an option to select the users that can tag them in posts. This will help them in not getting tagged in random hate posts made by cyberbullies. This feature is located inside of the ‘Privacy’ tab located in the settings menu. It provides users with three settings” ‘Everyone’, which lets everyone tag them inside the posts, ‘Only People You Follow’, which allows the people you follow to make posts with a tag to your profile, and ‘No One’, which lets nobody on the platform tag you inside of posts.

Highlighting positive comments

The app now provides its users with the option to pin positive comments on to a photo post. Pinning a comment will highlight it and show the comment on top. This feature is currently not available for all users as the company is currently testing it internally. However, it states that the feature will be made available soon.

