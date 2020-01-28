Instagram, Facebook faced most outage in Q4 2019: Downdetector

Apart from Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, other social affected by outages include Snapchat and Twitter. Apart from Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, other social affected by outages include Snapchat and Twitter.

Facebook and Instagram faced the maximum outage in the fourth quarter of 2019, a combined 34,408 at the peak, reveals a new report by Downdetector, which detects service outages worldwide. The services were down for close to five hours globally. The highest outage was reported by Instagram users with 21,682 reports at the peak on November 28. This was followed by Facebook at 12,726 reports at the peak on the same day.

Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger experienced a smaller outage in the quarter as 8,952 users reported outages at the peak on November 18. “The Facebook family of social media sites outage on November 28, 2019 was one of many social outages in Q4 2019. The outage lasted about five hours and affected users in the US, Germany, Italy and Spain,” Downdetector noted in its report.

Apart from Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, other social affected by outages include Snapchat with 18,252 outage reports at peak on October 14 and Twitter with 15,952 on October 22 respectively. Snapchat was down for five and a half hours with people unable to chat and send or receive photos on the app. Twitter’s lasted for only about half an hour.

WhatsApp also faced a severe outage recently, though it was reported more recently in January this year. Users in parts of India, Brazil and parts of the Middle-East complained of not being able to send or receive photos, GIFs, stickers and videos. WhatsApp users also faced issues with viewing videos and photos in Status.

When it comes to gaming, among the biggest outages was that experienced by Fortnite on October 13 that lasted for six and a half hours. There were 11,326 reports at the peak, according to the report.

