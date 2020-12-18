Instagram down? you are not alone

Instagram seems to be down as a lot of people are not able to access the app. Several users on Twitter are currently tweeting that the social media app is not working properly. The news comes just a few days after Google services went down. Instagram is the latest social media service to face an internet outage in a week.

Currently, it is not clear what exactly is the issue with Instagram. The Facebook-owned company hasn’t yet acknowledged the error and confirmed details. As per downtime tracking site, Downdetector, around 72 percent Instagram users are not able to access News Feed, 20 percent are facing log-in issues and 6 percent are not able to use the web version of Instagram.

The site suggests that people started facing errors from 4:00PM IST and the issue hasn’t been resolved yet. Instagram is working fine for us, but people are reporting on Twitter that they are facing log in errors even after uninstalling the app and re-installing it. Currently, it seems that Android users are mostly affected by the error, while the iOS version seems to be running fine for many.

Many users have even tried to reboot their phone to solve the issue, but that didn’t work for them. It seems that there is no way to fix the issue until Instagram solves it. Besides, this is not the first that people are reporting about crashing issues on Twitter.

Last month, Facebook went down for millions of users, and the social media giant said that there was a bug in their server which caused the problem. Just a few days back, Google faced second major outage services. Popular apps like YouTube, Analytics, Gmail and others, were off for about two and a half hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd