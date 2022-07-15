scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Instagram down for thousands of users – Downdetector

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter Inc also had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak

By: Reuters
July 15, 2022 9:51:16 am
Instagram was not working for thousands of users late last night.

Thousands of users of Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram on Thursday reported issues with the photo-sharing application, according to Downdetector.com.

Nearly 24,000 users of Instagram were impacted by 5 pm ET, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Currently, about 2,000 users are affected by the outage, according to Downdetector.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter Inc had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak, according to Downdetector.com.

Late last year, Meta had a nearly six-hour-long outage which kept WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users.

