Instagram down for thousands of users – Downdetector

July 15, 2022 9:51:16 am
Thousands of users of Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram on Thursday reported issues with the photo-sharing application, according to Downdetector.com.
Nearly 24,000 users of Instagram were impacted by 5 pm ET, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Currently, about 2,000 users are affected by the outage, according to Downdetector.
Earlier on Thursday, Twitter Inc had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak, according to Downdetector.com.
Late last year, Meta had a nearly six-hour-long outage which kept WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users.
