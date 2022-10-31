Instagram app crashes reported, many users find their accounts suspended

Many Instagram users are complaining that the platform is suspending their accounts for no reason, while others have reported that the app is crashing for them. It looks like the problem is not limited to the Instagram mobile app, but the web version is glitchy as well.

Instagram has acknowledged some sort of problem and posted about the same on Twitter. Instagram’s tweet reads, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown.”

Instagram users have shared screenshots showing that their account was suspended because they violated Community guidelines. Some of the users noted that they have private accounts and that they have not really posted anything as such, which would warrant a suspension.

The message that pops up states that the users have 30 days to disagree with the decision, adding that if Instagram is unable to confirm the user’s identity, it will be permanently locked.

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Did anyone else’s Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won’t even bother to let you appeal it just gives you an error?#InstagramDown? — Mike (@ModSquadMike) October 31, 2022

Like without violating any rule, my instagram was suspended?

And now it’s not loading at all.@instagram should take the responsibility for this and resolve this ASAP.#Instagramcrashing #instagramerror #instagramdown#Instagram pic.twitter.com/ipzy5Bm8XI — Dr. Priya Sharma 🇮🇳 (@priyasharma0231) October 31, 2022

@WhatsApp was down a few days ago and now @instagram crashing every few seconds. @Meta is on a landslide 🏂 — Sanuj Shah (@SanujShah) October 31, 2022

At the time of writing, the popular website DownDetector has also noted that users are reporting an issue with Instagram when it comes to logging. We will have to wait and see how soon this issue gets resolved. Hopefully Instagram will have some more details on why user accounts were randomly suspended.