Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Instagram app crashes reported, many users find their accounts suspended

Instagram users say their account is getting suspended for no reason, while others have complained about the app and web version crashing. Instagram says it is aware of the issue.

instagram, instagram down, instagram account not working, instagram glitch, instagram not working, instagram crashing, instagram account suspended, instagram account suspended community guidelines, instagram account suspended no reason, instagram app glitchy, unable to access instagram, cannot open instagram, instagram outageMany Instagram users are unable to access their accounts. (Image Source: Instagram)

Many Instagram users are complaining that the platform is suspending their accounts for no reason, while others have reported that the app is crashing for them. It looks like the problem is not limited to the Instagram mobile app, but the web version is glitchy as well.

Instagram has acknowledged some sort of problem and posted about the same on Twitter. Instagram’s tweet reads, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown.”

Instagram users have shared screenshots showing that their account was suspended because they violated Community guidelines. Some of the users noted that they have private accounts and that they have not really posted anything as such, which would warrant a suspension.

The message that pops up states that the users have 30 days to disagree with the decision, adding that if Instagram is unable to confirm the user’s identity, it will be permanently locked.

Check out the tweets below  

At the time of writing, the popular website DownDetector has also noted that users are reporting an issue with Instagram when it comes to logging. We will have to wait and see how soon this issue gets resolved. Hopefully Instagram will have some more details on why user accounts were randomly suspended.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 08:19:27 pm
