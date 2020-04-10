Instagram DM comes to web version: Here’s how to use

Just like WhatsApp web, you will be able to send and receive messages, reply, unsend and more. Just like WhatsApp web, you will be able to send and receive messages, reply, unsend and more.

Instagram has finally listened to its users and brought a crucial feature to its desktop client. The company is now allowing users to send and receive Direct Messages (DMs) via the desktop client. Earlier it only allowed users to send DMs via the Instagram mobile app on iOS and Android.

To recall, Instagram had earlier confirmed that it had been testing out access to DMs on its desktop interface since January. However, at that point, the feature was only made available to a limited number of users.

We tried using the feature and it was available for all the profiles that we tested. However, some users on Twitter are claiming that the feature is not available for them. It might be due to the company rolling it out slowly for avoiding any bugs that might appear during a mass rollout.

This is a nifty feature for all of those who chat regularly on Instagram. Rather than opening their phone, again and again, they can use the web client to respond to messages while working.

Just like WhatsApp web, you will be able to send and receive messages, reply, unsend and more. But, similar to WhatsApp Web you will not be able to send live images or start a voice/video call via the web client.

Follow the given steps to send and receive DMs via the Instagram desktop client:

* Head over to instagram.com in your preferred web browser.

* There you will be required to login to your account by entering the account details or by signing in with Facebook.

* After you have logged in, the web interface will show up, that looks like a stretched version of the mobile app.

* There on the top right corner, you will see a lot of buttons to access different parts of the interface. Click on the DM option that looks like a paper plane.

* It will open the DM interface, where you can start new chats or continue the ones you are already having.

