Instagram cracks down on Ghosty, an app that let you look into private accounts

Instagram is cracking down on an app named Ghosty, which violates the social media network’s terms and conditions. The Ghosty app allowed people to look into users private profiles without their permission.

Facebook owned Instagram confirmed to Android Police that it will soon be sending Ghosty’s app makers a cease and desist letter, ordering them to immediately stop their activities on Instagram.

The Ghosty app was available both on Android and iOS. The app description states “view all the profiles you want to view including hidden profiles on Instagram.” It lets users download photos and videos from all Instagram profiles to their devices.

The app uses Instagram’s API to create a database of user profiles. It makes you sign in with your Instagram login credentials and also lures you into inviting your friends. With this, it grants access to the accounts you follow along with other private accounts your friends follow.

This means that Ghosty doesn’t let you take a look into random private accounts, instead, it only allows you to check accounts it has login credentials too.

As of now, the app has been removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. However, it is still available via unofficial third-party app stores on Android. The Ghosty app seems to have been downloaded over 5,00,000 times on Android according to Sensor Tower.

To recall, Instagram recently filed a similar cease and desist letter from an app named Like Patrol, which notified users of their friends’ activities — including the posts they had liked and who they had recently followed. This letter was sent after Instagram removed its Following tab, which allowed your friends and followers to see who you have been following and the posts you have been liking.