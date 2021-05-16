Instagram could soon let users post straight from the desktop

Check out how Instagram post publishing could look like on desktop. (Image Source: AP)

Instagram has since its beginnings been a mobile-oriented application. However, the Facebook-owned app has been expanding its feature-set to the desktop for a while now. Developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) has now suggested that Instagram will soon allow users to post new content on their feed right from the webpage.

This new feature could be handy for people who use the popular photo and video-sharing social media platform. The tipster has also shared a few mockups of how the post-publishing window would look on the desktop.

Check out the tweet here.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

The images show that users will see a complete interface that will allow them to edit and share new posts to their feed. This interface supports drag-and-drop photos and videos, cropping, applying filters, and tagging people. The design language of the interface also looks a lot like the mobile app version.

As real as the images look, the feature has not officially been confirmed by Instagram or parent company Facebook yet. The feature is likely currently in the internal testing phase and could roll out later this year.

This also means that what we see in the above images may not be the final look and feel of the posting interface. New elements and features could also be added between now and whenever the feature goes live for desktop users.