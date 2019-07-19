Instagram confirms it is testing hide Like counts feature in more countries

Instagram has confirmed it is testing a feature that hides like counts on posts for select users in countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. The feature was previously spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who posted screenshots of it on Twitter. The hide like counts feature was reportedly limited to Canada initially as a test for limited users.

“We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people in the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand,” Instagram said in a tweet. In a consecutive tweet, the company pointed out that it wants users to focus on photos and videos that their friends share and not how many likes they get, which is the reason it is testing hide like count feature.

Instagram users who put out a post will still be able to see the number of likes they get on it by tapping on the list of people who have liked it. However, a user’s friends will not be able to see how many likes the post has received, which is not the case currently.

As of now, all Instagram users can see the number a likes a post has received, whether the post belongs to them or other users on the platform. However, the new feature will hide the number of likes or like counts on a post. It is unclear if the feature will be rolled out for everyone given this is a limited test. “We’re looking forward to learning more about how this change might benefit everyone’s experience on Instagram,” the company tweeted.

The screenshots posted by Jane reveal how the feature works. Once activated, only the user who has put out a post will be able to see the number of likes on it. As per the description of the feature as mentioned in the app, “Testing a Change to How You See Likes: We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get. During the test, only the person who shared a post will see the total number of likes it gets.”