Instagram chief says the app doesn’t listen to your conversations

Instagram chief, Adam Mosseri during an interview with CBS, said the company doesn’t look or listen to its users private conversations as part of its advertising targeting strategy. He also said that, if the company followed such practices it would be super problematic for a lot of different reasons. After saying this he joked that the interviewer is not going to believe him.

Advertising

During the interview, he said that he is regularly grilled by users who insist they receive ads from companies after only conducting a private conversation about a specific product and not posting or browsing about it on the platform.

Mosseri further statedthat users might be getting these advertisements in their feeds because of two reasons. One being ‘dumb luck’ and the other being if a user is talking about a consumer good more generally.

This issue of user privacy has been one of the major areas of conflict Instagram’s parent company, Facebook has been facing since the revelation of its involvement with Cambridge Analytica. To recall, in the revelation it was found that Cambridge Analytica took private data of tens of millions of users from Facebook to use it for political targetting.

Advertising

Also Read: Instagram introduces on-screen lyrics feature to take on TikTok

The interviewer also enquired Mosseri about the company’s policy on videos of famous people that are altered to spread fake information. To which he responded by saying that they are working on a policy for deepfakes. This new policy will be based on defined principles and will be transparent.

He then said, but the first thing to do would be to locate the doctored content more quickly. After which they can debate about whether or not to take it down.