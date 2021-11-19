scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Instagram announces two new features: Rage Shake and Finally, and here’s what they do

Instagram has confirmed the existence of two new features on the platform. Read on to find out about what they offer.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 19, 2021 10:46:39 am
Instagram, Instagram new features, Instagram Finally feature, Instagram Rage Shake feature, Instagram latest features, Instagram newsInstagram's 'Finally' feature will allow users to delete a single image from a carousel of images (Image credit: AP)

Instagram has confirmed the existence of two features on the platform, that are said to be new additions. One is called ‘Finally’ and the other is called ‘Rage Shake’ and Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram posted a short video on his Twitter account which gives us an insight into the features.

The first is said to be a ‘Finally’ feature that will allow users to delete a single image from a carousel of images. To elaborate, suppose you have uploaded five pictures that show as part of a single post on Instagram, you will now be able to delete a single image out of these instead of deleting the entire post.

The video also demonstrates how the feature will work. The ‘Finally’ feature is said to be available on iOS and will be coming out for Android users in the near future. As per Mosseri, the feature has been highly requested by users in the past, and now it’s finally started rolling out.

The other feature is called ‘Rage Shake’ which will allow users to report an issue on Instagram with more ease. Instagram at times, can be frustrating with pictures not uploading and videos getting compressed to no end. The ‘Rage Shake’ feature will allow users to simply shake their phones to get the option to report a problem. The ‘Rage Shake’ is said to have rolled out for Android and iOS users in the US.

Must Read |Instagram is planning to shut down its Threads app by December end

Meanwhile, Instagram is also shutting down its Threads app. This was a standalone app launched back in 2019 to allow users to share photos, videos, messages, stories, and more with their close friends on Instagram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement