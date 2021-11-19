Instagram announces two new features: Rage Shake and Finally, and here’s what they do

Instagram has confirmed the existence of two features on the platform, that are said to be new additions. One is called ‘Finally’ and the other is called ‘Rage Shake’ and Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram posted a short video on his Twitter account which gives us an insight into the features.

The first is said to be a ‘Finally’ feature that will allow users to delete a single image from a carousel of images. To elaborate, suppose you have uploaded five pictures that show as part of a single post on Instagram, you will now be able to delete a single image out of these instead of deleting the entire post.

The video also demonstrates how the feature will work. The ‘Finally’ feature is said to be available on iOS and will be coming out for Android users in the near future. As per Mosseri, the feature has been highly requested by users in the past, and now it’s finally started rolling out.

The other feature is called ‘Rage Shake’ which will allow users to report an issue on Instagram with more ease. Instagram at times, can be frustrating with pictures not uploading and videos getting compressed to no end. The ‘Rage Shake’ feature will allow users to simply shake their phones to get the option to report a problem. The ‘Rage Shake’ is said to have rolled out for Android and iOS users in the US.

