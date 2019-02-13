As stars lose million of followers, Instagram admits to internal bug

Advertising

Many Instagram users, including big brands like Nike and influencers like Kyle Jenner, Nike, James Charles and Don Benjamin lost millions of followers, recently saw a massive dip in their follower base on the social media platform. This comes months after Instagram said, last November, that it will be taking steps to cut down on inauthentic followers, likes and comments.

However, the company has taken to Twitter to announce that this instance of followers disappearing is a bug inside of their system and that they are currently investigating as to why this has happened.

We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) February 13, 2019

In the tweet, Instagram has emphasised that this is a bug and not a crackdown by them. The company will soon fix this, meaning most of the affected accounts might get back their followers. The company hasn’t stated in detail as to what bug might have caused this issue.

In other news, Instagram recently announced that it will soon start showing IGTV video preview in its user’s news feed. When clicked, the app will take them to watch the full IGTV video. The video previews that a user will see will be curated from IGTV creators they follow.