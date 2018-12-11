Instagram adds voice messages option to Direct, similar to WhatsApp

Instagram is adding a new feature to its Direct Messages, where users will be able to share instant voice messages. Previously TechCrunch had reported that Instagram was testing a new ‘walkie-talkie’ feature for Direct, and it looks this is now official.

In an official tweet, Instagram confirmed that users will be able to send voice messages in Direct. When a user opens a chat in Instagram Direct now, they will see a mic symbol as well in the text box. Tapping on this will allow the user to send an audio chat.

A user can also swipe up after press the mic button, in order to lock the audio recording and continue to recording without having to keep the button pressed. If a user wants to trash the audio recording, they just swipe to the trash symbol on the other side. There’s also an option to unsend an audio recording.

Just long press on the audio recording you have sent, and it will show an option to unsend. If you wish to do so, just tap on the same.

With Instagram adding an audio recording feature, one cannot help but notice the similarity with how this works on WhatsApp. The audio recording feature is quite popular on WhatsApp, especially in India, which has the largest user base for the messaging app.

Both apps are of course, owned by Facebook, and the company has been steadily rolling out similar features across its suite of products. Instagram got video call option this year, as well and the company plans to add group video calling to the platform as well.

For Facebook, Instagram is now an important source of revenue, and it also explains why the app is getting so many new features. Facebook needs to make sure that it gives all options to users on the app, which is gaining importance each day.