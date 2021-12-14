Instagram adds Visual Replies for Reels: All you need to know about the feature

Instagram has added another feature that looks like it has been picked straight out of TikTok. This includes the ability to add a Reel video as a reply to a comment. The feature is similar to TikTok’s ability to reply to videos with videos. The feature currently, however, is limited to only comments on reels.

“We’re excited to launch Reels Visual Replies, a new feature to interact with your audience. You can now reply to comments with Reels and the comment will pop up as a sticker,” Instagram said in a tweet announcing the feature.

We love the communities that creators have built on Instagram. 😊❤️ That’s why we’re excited to launch Reels Visual Replies, a new feature to interact with your audience. You can now reply to comments with Reels and the comment will pop up as a sticker. pic.twitter.com/dA3qj1lAwE — Instagram (@instagram) December 10, 2021

Here’s everything you need to know about the new feature.

What is the Instagram visual replies?

Instagram’s new visual replies feature allows a user to reply to comments on his/her own reels with another reel. This new reel will appear as a sticker in the comment reply.

Here’s how the Visual Reply option looks. (Express Photo) Here’s how the Visual Reply option looks. (Express Photo)

Who can use the new feature?

Only users who post the reel will be able to reply to its comments with new reels. Other viewers can comment only with normal text. So, users will not be able to reply to Reels comments with their own Reels unless the original Reel was uploaded by them.

How does the Reels Visual Reply feature work?

When a user who has uploaded a Reel opens up the comments section, he/she will be able to reply to comments with text as well as new Reels. These, however, will need to be new reels and users cannot add older ones from their profile.

Users can either shoot a fresh Reel to reply or simply upload an existing video, which again, can be an older Reel.