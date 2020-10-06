Instagram turns 10, brings new features for users to celebrate the day

Instagram has also announced that in the coming months, it will be adding many new features like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging. (Image: Instagram)

Instagram has announced the arrival of a host of new features on its 10th anniversary. These new features include Stories Map and two well-being updates.

The new Stories Map feature creates a private map and calendar of the stories a user has shared in the last three years. With the help of this feature, the company states that a user can “look back and remember all of their favourite moments.” Users can share, download, and save these stories to their highlights.

The first well-being feature is “Hiding Potentially Offensive Comments,” which automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported. Users can see any removed comments from their posts by tapping the “View Hidden Comments” button.

The second well-being feature is “Expanding Nudge Warnings,” which warns people when they are repeatedly trying to post comments that might be offensive. The company claims that this will make people “take a moment to step back and reflect on their words and layout the potential consequences should they proceed.”

Instagram has also announced that in the coming months, it will be adding many new features like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging.

To recall, Facebook recently merged its Instagram DM and Messenger platforms into a unified platform. The apps will continue to remain different as per now, however, the company will merge them too in the future.

“We’re dropping some new features that we hope you’ll enjoy, but we also want to say a big thank-you to everyone who uses Instagram around the world. I’m proud of where we are today, but I’m thinking a lot about where we’re going,” said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

