Instagram adds new Security Checkup prompt to help with account safety

Instagram has launched a new security feature today for users who have had their accounts hacked before. The new security check includes steps like confirming other accounts that share login information, reviewing login activity and keeping recovery contact information updated.

People who have had their accounts compromised in the past will now see a new prompt when logging in. The prompt will ask users if they want to go through this security checkup. The social media app is also planning to add support for two-factor authentication through WhatsApp.

The feature comes amidst a recent wave of password reset emails that have been finding their way into people’s inboxes. The mails coming directly from Instagram are likely the consequence of bots trying to force their way into an account, or multiple accounts.

Meanwhile, Instagram has also mentioned the rise in the number of fake accounts claiming to be the official Instagram account. These fake accounts are reportedly trying to get in touch with users via the app’s DMs (Direct Messages) and asking users to share their passwords. Instagram has urged users to block and report such accounts.

Instagram has also encouraged users to make sure that their phone numbers and email-IDs have been updated in the account. “Make sure that the email and phone numbers associated with your device are up to date. That way if something happens to your account, we can reach you. These steps let you recover your account even if your info has been changed by a hacker,” the company said in a blog post.

Instagram has, however, made it clear that the app only sends emails to users and not DMs. Users can also make sure these emails are authentic by looking at the “Emails from Instagram” tab in settings.