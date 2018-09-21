Instagram adds GIF support in Direct messages feature

Instagram Direct users will apparently be able to search for trending GIFs or GIFs be keywords. Instagram Direct users will apparently be able to search for trending GIFs or GIFs be keywords.

Instagram users will now be able to share GIFs in Direct messages. Instagram Direct will have a new GIF button, which users can click to search for GIFs to send to friends. The feature has been rolled out for Instagram users on Android and iOS. The GIFs within Instagram Direct will be powered by Giphy and will include attribution for verified GIF creators.

Instagram users will apparently be able to search for trending GIFs or GIFs be keywords. The Verge notes that there will be a “random” option as well to send s surprise gift based on the keyword search term that the user enters. Instagram will also add a “see all by creator” option for users to search GIF by creators.

Instagram is reportedly testing a new “seamless sharing” feature to let users re-share posts from other accounts to their own feed. As per a report by The Verge, the company might actually decide not to release the feature for public as it is being tested and seems to be in early stages of development.

Earlier this year, the Facebook-owned company rolled out its green dot feature that will tell users when their friends are online. The platform now shows a green dot next to profile pictures of their friends as well as people they follow to indicate they are online. The green dot, similar to the green dot on Messenger, appears in Direct and also while sharing posts via Direct.

