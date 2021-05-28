Instagram adds ‘Drops’ feature to let you shop new products

Instagram has launched a new Drops feature to let you shop new products on the platform. Using this feature, Instagram users will able to check out the latest products or limited releases that will be available in the coming weeks. As per a report by TechCrunch, one can even get information on the upcoming products and for this, you will be required to sign up.

Currently, this feature is only available for those who are based in the US. One will find the new Drops feature under the Shop tab. Now, users can also purchase products directly from the app using the Checkout feature. The latter is available to all eligible business and creator accounts in the US. Instagram says “we have long-term plans to make checkout available to businesses outside of the US.”

TechCrunch also asserted that this feature will allow Instagram to charge a fee on purchases in the future. Currently, the social media giant isn’t charging a fee to help small business recover losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will also build a good user base for online shopping and will eventually benefit Instagram.

Instagram will display new drops every week and it will contain basic information. For more details, one will get an option to visit the brand’s page. Here, users will get information on price, availability, and other details they may need before buying anything. Instagram also allows you to save a drop for the future and you can do that by adding the product to your wishlist or share it with a friend.

If you want to do business, then you can turn any existing Instagram account into a business account from your profile settings. However, there are some criteria to sell goods on Instagram.

These include your business must have a qualified product, it follows the company’s merchant agreement and commerce policy, and your business should also have a website domain from which you want to sell. If your business qualifies, you can then create an Instagram Business account and sell products.