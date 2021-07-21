Instagram adds a new Sensitive Content Control option: Check details

Facebook has announced a new feature that will allow users to limit how much potential sensitive content shows up in their Instagram Explore tab. The social media giant says the new option will help those who want to see more or less of type of sensitive content, which “could potentially be upsetting to some people.”

“If content goes against our recommendation guidelines, we can use sensitive content controls to reduce it in places like Explore instead of removing it from Instagram. This control is automatically set to Limited, but you can choose to view more or less sensitive content at any time,” the company said.

The company says sensitive content could include “posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent” or promote things like tobacco or pharmaceutical use.

How to change your sensitive content settings?

To view your Sensitive Content Control, you just need to go to your profile, tap on the Settings menu in the upper right corner, and tap again on Account. You then see the “Sensitive Content Control,” just click on it. Here, you will be able to decide whether to keep the setting at its default state or to see more.

You get three options, including Limit, Allow, and Limit Even More. The last option is self-explanatory and will show even less sensitive content. You can change your selection at any time.

Do note that the ‘Allow’ option will not be available to people under 18, as per the company. If the eligible users want to allow sensitive content, then they will find as many photos and videos as possible in Explore that are sensitive.