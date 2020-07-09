scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 09, 2020
COVID19

Facebook, Zoom among 89 apps Indian army asks personnel to delete: Report

After the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps for everyone in the country, the Indian army asks soldiers and officers to delete 89 apps from their smartphone.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2020 11:01:30 am
Apple, iPhone, Iphone games, Apple iPhone games, Apple China, Apple iPhone China games, Apple iPhone China game ban Indian army asks soldiers to delete Facebook, Tinder, PUBG Mobile, and 83 other apps: Report (Image: Bloomberg)

After the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps for everyone in the country, the Indian army asks soldiers and officers to delete 89 apps from their smartphone. The report first comes from news agency ANI. The agency posted a full list of 89 apps on Wednesday. Notably, the list includes more than just apps with China origin such as Facebook, Tinder, Instagram, among others.

In a Twitter post, the news agency stated that the “Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphone including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller, and Instagram to plug leakage of information.” The list includes both Chinese and non-Chinese apps ranging from messaging platforms to health apps to popular mobile games and more.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

List of 89 apps army asked to delete

Messaging Platforms

WeChat
QQ
Kik
ooVoo
Nimbuzz
Helo
Qzone
Share Chat
Viber
Line
IMO
Snow
To Tok
Hike

Video Hosting

TikTok
Likee
Samosa
Kwali

READ | Indian alternatives to TikTok

Content Sharing

Shareit
Xender
Zapya

Web Browsers

UC Browser
UC Browser Mini

Video and Live Streaming

LiveMe
BigoLive
Zoom
Fast Films
Vmate
Uplive
Vigo Video

Utility Apps

Cam Scanner
Beauty Plus
Truecaller

Gaming Apps

PUBG
NONO Live
Clash of Kings
All Tencent gaming apps
Mobile Legends

E-Commerce

Club Factory
AliExpress
Chinabrands
Gearbest
Banggood
MiniInTheBox
Tiny Deal
Dhhgate
LightinTheBox
DX
Eric Dress
Zaful
Tbdress
Modility
Rosegal
Shein
Romwe

Dating Apps

Tinder
TrulyMadly
Happn
Aisle
Coffee Meets Bagel
Woo
OkCupid
Hinge
Badoo
Azar
Bumble
Tantan
Elite Sinles
Tagged
Couch Surfing

Antivirus

360 Security

Networking

Facebook
Baidu
Instagram
Ello
Snapchat

News Apps

Daily Hunt
News Dog

Online Book Reading Apps

Pratilipi

Health Apps

Heal of Y

Lifestyle Apps

POPXO

Knowledge Apps

Vokal

Music Apps

Hungama
Songs.pk

Blogging/ Micro Blogging

Yelp
Tumblr
Reddit
FriendsFeed
Private Blogs

The list includes all 59 Chinese apps the government banned in India recently and some more Chinese and non-Chinese applications.

This move comes amidst the tension at the border between India and China. The army clearly doesn’t want leakage of any information. Another report from IndiaTV News stated that the army has set July 15 as the deadline for soldiers and officers to delete the listed apps from their smartphone.

Notably, apps other than 59 banned Chinese apps are not banned in India. Army has just asked officers to delete them from their mobile phones.

