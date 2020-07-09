Facebook, Zoom among 89 apps Indian army asks personnel to delete: Report

Indian army asks soldiers to delete Facebook, Tinder, PUBG Mobile, and 83 other apps: Report (Image: Bloomberg) Indian army asks soldiers to delete Facebook, Tinder, PUBG Mobile, and 83 other apps: Report (Image: Bloomberg)

After the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps for everyone in the country, the Indian army asks soldiers and officers to delete 89 apps from their smartphone. The report first comes from news agency ANI. The agency posted a full list of 89 apps on Wednesday. Notably, the list includes more than just apps with China origin such as Facebook, Tinder, Instagram, among others.

In a Twitter post, the news agency stated that the “Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphone including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller, and Instagram to plug leakage of information.” The list includes both Chinese and non-Chinese apps ranging from messaging platforms to health apps to popular mobile games and more.

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/l23Lu5ndNh — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

List of 89 apps army asked to delete

Messaging Platforms

WeChat

QQ

Kik

ooVoo

Nimbuzz

Helo

Qzone

Share Chat

Viber

Line

IMO

Snow

To Tok

Hike

Video Hosting

TikTok

Likee

Samosa

Kwali

Content Sharing

Shareit

Xender

Zapya

Web Browsers

UC Browser

UC Browser Mini

Video and Live Streaming

LiveMe

BigoLive

Zoom

Fast Films

Vmate

Uplive

Vigo Video

Utility Apps

Cam Scanner

Beauty Plus

Truecaller

Gaming Apps

PUBG

NONO Live

Clash of Kings

All Tencent gaming apps

Mobile Legends

E-Commerce

Club Factory

AliExpress

Chinabrands

Gearbest

Banggood

MiniInTheBox

Tiny Deal

Dhhgate

LightinTheBox

DX

Eric Dress

Zaful

Tbdress

Modility

Rosegal

Shein

Romwe

Dating Apps

Tinder

TrulyMadly

Happn

Aisle

Coffee Meets Bagel

Woo

OkCupid

Hinge

Badoo

Azar

Bumble

Tantan

Elite Sinles

Tagged

Couch Surfing

Antivirus

360 Security

Networking

Facebook

Baidu

Instagram

Ello

Snapchat

News Apps

Daily Hunt

News Dog

Online Book Reading Apps

Pratilipi

Health Apps

Heal of Y

Lifestyle Apps

POPXO

Knowledge Apps

Vokal

Music Apps

Hungama

Songs.pk

Blogging/ Micro Blogging

Yelp

Tumblr

Reddit

FriendsFeed

Private Blogs

The list includes all 59 Chinese apps the government banned in India recently and some more Chinese and non-Chinese applications.

This move comes amidst the tension at the border between India and China. The army clearly doesn’t want leakage of any information. Another report from IndiaTV News stated that the army has set July 15 as the deadline for soldiers and officers to delete the listed apps from their smartphone.

Notably, apps other than 59 banned Chinese apps are not banned in India. Army has just asked officers to delete them from their mobile phones.

