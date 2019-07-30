India users get automatically signed up for Truecaller Pay? Company blames bug

Truecaller’s mobile app today signed up a number of its users for its UPI-powered payments service, dubbed Truecaller Pay, without their permission. The issue was first reported on Twitter by a number of users, followed by users taking to the reviews section on the app’s Google Play Store listing.

The company has blamed the issue on a bug that was present in its latest version of the app in a statement to TechCrunch. The bug caused the app to quietly send a text message to a bank to verify their account.

The company states that the bug has been taken care of and it has discontinued this version of the app so no other users will be affected. Another version has been rolled out with a fix for the same. It also stated that the fix will be available shortly for the users who have been affected already.

It will deregister every user who was inadvertently added to Truecaller Pay told an executive. However, in the meanwhile, users can also manually deregister through the overflow menu in the app.

Truecaller in a press statement back in February said, every tenth Truecaller user in India had signed up to Truecaller Pay. This service was launched in the country two years ago and relies on NCPI’s (National Payments Corporation of India) UPI payments infrastructure. According to Indian law, no company can forcefully sign up a user to a payments service without their consent.

“There was an issue in the app observed today. We have been updated that last night’s migration had resulted in a bug in the workflow. We understand that it has being fixed and till then user on-boarding has been stopped in this app. NPCI ensures to take action if found non compliant,” said Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of NPCI.