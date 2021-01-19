scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
India asks WhatsApp to withdraw changes to privacy policy

The Indian government wants WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app. Read on to know more about it.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2021 2:34:27 pm
India asks WhatsApp to withdraw changes to privacy policy

The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app, saying unilateral changes are not fair and acceptable.

In a strongly worded letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said India is home to the largest user base of WhatsApp globally and is one the biggest markets for its services.

The proposed changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy Policy “raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens,” it wrote.

The ministry asked WhatsApp to withdraw the proposed changes and reconsider its approach to information privacy, freedom of choice and data security.

Stating that Indians should be properly respected, it said, “any unilateral changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy would not be fair and acceptable.”

