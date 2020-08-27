in:collab app is a made in India social media platform that’s fun and secure

NxtGen DataCenter has launched a new social media platform called in:collab in the country today.

NxtGen DataCenter has launched a new social media platform called in:collab in the country today. In the past, especially since the government of India banned over 100 Chinese apps, we have witnessed the launch of made in India version of many popular social apps. in:collab is one such app developed by NxtGen. The app is available for download on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store.

NxtGen DataCenter, a company that manages security, cloud-based, disaster recovery, and data protection services, sees great opportunity in the social media space right now as the pandemic has moved us all indoors. Currently, almost each one of us is dependent on the internet to do most of our work at a time when none of us are stepping out fearing Covid-19.

In a virtual meeting with publications, RajGopal, Managing Director and CEO NxtGen and MD, MultiVerse Technologies said that the in:collab app is targeted to connect users not only with their friends and family members but also colleagues. The platform ensures to connect users with their colleagues to conduct work in an efficient manner.

in:collabe is overall a combination of many social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, Twitter, Slack, and others. The platform brings together key features from each of these platforms in one app.

It is important for any social media platform today to be secure and keep user data safe. NxtGen claims that all the user data is stored securely within the country.

In:collab social media platform also claims to have a strict content moderation program. RajGopal said that there is a team of fact checkers who moderate all content posted on the platform. He further revealed that if any content is found to violate the community guidelines in:collab warns users against it by tagging it.

Currently, the social media platform is available only in English language but in the days to come in:collab is said to be available in some regional languages too. The company is yet to reveal the list of languages.

It is easy to register with the in:collab app, you will just need to enter some details like first and last name, date of birth, phone number, and a four digit pin. The user interface of the app looks clean, more like Facebook and Instagram. The platform allows users to add trending hashtags to their posts.

Users can add any kind of media files including photos and videos or text to their post. Similar to Facebook, the in:collab app allows users to react to posts shown on their timeline. in:collab also allows users to play games like Tic Tac Toe and Trivia and shows the weather as well.

in:collab offers five ways to use the platform including public, personal, live local, circles and work. Users can also chat with each other. RajGopal said the platform will add lots of new interactive and security features to the platform in the days to come.

