IE App Reviews: ‘Who touched my phone?’ helps you catch nosy peepers

Our smartphones contain a wealth of personal information be it photos or messages or even banking details. The little gadget is practically a mini-safe that you carry everywhere around with you. While Android smartphones are great at protecting the phone’s content by locking it, there are apps that help take it a step further.

Enter ‘Who touched my phone’, a tiny security app that works on your lock screen. The app is triggered every time someone reaches your lock screen and keeps a log of successful and unsuccessful unlocks. However, its best feature is its ability to discretely take a quick picture from the front camera every time a wrong password, pattern or code is entered.

This lets the real owner of the smartphone know who is trying to peep into their device, especially when they’re not around. We tried the app out for a few days and here’s what we think

Installation and set up

Who touched my phone or simply, WTMP is a small app that is easy to download and quick to set up. The app will require you to give it a few permissions including camera access and accessibility access. Once this is done the app will work with your lock screen seamlessly.

You will still need to make a few changes in the settings where you can actually set up how many unlocks it takes before the app takes a picture from your front camera. Check out all the settings patiently to find the combination that best suits your needs.

Here’s the interface of ‘Who touched my phone?’ app. (Express Photo) Here’s the interface of ‘Who touched my phone?’ app. (Express Photo)

Disable notifications

While using the app with Android 10 and 11, the app will display a continuous notification that will constantly remind you that it is active in the background. This notification can’t be simply slid away. On the lock screen, the notification will alert any intruder that the camera is being used so he/she may be warned to either cover the camera or to move his/her face away from the screen, hence beating the whole purpose of the app.

To get rid of the notification simply long press on the notification itself, go to the app’s notification settings by clicking on the small gear icon that shows up on the top right. In the section, disable all notifications from the app to prevent the alert from constantly showing.

Turn it off when you don’t need it

WTMP allows you to simply turn off the app from a master switch on the main screen. This means you can turn off everything the app monitors with one single switch rather than having to uninstall the entire setup.

Trash or pass?

Who touched my phone doesn’t add any kind of security to your phone but rather gives an extra feature to the existing Android lock screen. It is ideal for when you want to make sure if nobody is trying to sneak into your phone when you’re at the gym, office or at a party or in bed at night. The minimal app is also a free one, making it a great addition for people who need the feature. Hence, we give WTMP a solid pass. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.