Idea Rs 227 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4GB daily data, unlimited calls, missed call alerts

Idea has announced a new prepaid plan of Rs 227 which comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan, when compared to the company’s Rs 199 plan, seems to be a lot similar with the exceptions of a two bundled services. These bundled services include missed call alerts and unlimited dialer tune subscription.

Under the new Rs 227 prepaid plan, the telecom company is offering 1.4GB of daily 3G/4G data, unlimited voice calls with a daily cap of 250 minutes, and weekly cap of 1,000 minutes, and 100 SMSes per day. Additionally, Idea is also offering its users free missed call alerts and a subscription to dialer tones. Usually, both of these services are add-on subscription services and cost Rs 30 per month, which would add up to Rs 60 extra per month if a user decides to opt-in these services.

Idea’s new Rs 227 prepaid recharge offer rivals the Rs 219 plan from Bharti Airtel which also offers 1.4GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit, 100 SMS per day and free Hello Tunes subscription. Both of these plans are beaten by Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan which brings to the table 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls with no FUP, 100 daily SMSes, free caller tones, missed call alerts,phone notification alerts, and a complimentary subscription to Jio’s suite of apps with a validity of 28 days.

