I tried Filmic’s DoubleTake multi-camera app for iPhone

DoubleTake is a free app that lets you shoot with two different iPhone cameras at the same time.

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are perhaps the best smartphones to capture both still shots and videos. In fact, I can’t think of any other smartphones for capturing pro-quality videos on a mobile device. While the iPhone’s camera app is great for everyday use, it cannot shoot using all or more than one of the cameras at the same time even though the phone itself is powerful to do this.

It seems my wish has been granted with DoubleTake, a free app that lets you shoot with two different iPhone cameras at the same time. Filmic, the developer of DoubleTake, had showcased the app during the iPhone 11 launch event last fall. Now, the app is ready for download on the Apple App Store.



I reviewed DoubleTake, and here’s why you should download the free app.

DoubleTake by Filmic: User interface

When using the app for the first time, you will be asked to give access to your camera and the microphone. Then the app directly takes you to the main interface, which is fairly simple. There’s a video recording interface and four different icons, one in each corner of the app. The top-right icon lets you switch between different cameras, the top left corner lets you access all recorded videos, the bottom left icon indicates which cameras you want to use, and the bottom right icon lets you record a video.

When you tap on the bottom left lens icon, you will notice three boxes (ultra-wide, wide and selfie) on the iPhone 11 (on the iPhone 11 Pro, for instance, you’ll see four boxes). Tap on any two lenses out of the three lenses, and then you can tap the record button in the lower right to start recording the video.

This way you can choose the camera, and start making videos. The videos are shot at 1080p at 24, 25, or 30 frames per second. At the moment, there is no option to shoot videos at 4K at 60 frames per second.

DoubleTake app by Filmic: Experience

The idea of recording videos simultaneously with the front and rear camera, feels much more natural. I can see endless opportunities for Vloggers, especially those who cover travel and technology. Say if you are covering a tech event, you can capture the event and react to it at the same time.

The good thing about the app is that it allows users to view the images from multiple cameras, which essentially acts as a viewfinder. This way you know which camera is best for the situation.

Another thing I liked about the DoubleTake app is various built-in modes that are really useful.

Another thing I liked about the DoubleTake app is various built-in modes that are really useful. I can easily record a video using a picture-in-picture option or use a split-screen view, or a discrete view. Both the picture-in-picture and split-view modes are useful when recording videos with the selfie camera and one of the rear cameras. If you are making a video using a PIP mode, you can move it around the screen or take it full screen. However, you can’t change the size of the PIP video.

Recording a video can be done in either landscape or portrait mode. There is no built-in editing tool, something I don’t like about the app. Tapping on the left corner shows all recorded videos.

DoubleTake app by Filmic: Conclusion

Even though phones have gained more cameras, there is no software designed to take advantage of multiple cameras. Thankfully, Filmic through the DoubleTake app allows users to access each camera of the phone individually. After using DoubleTake, I realised that the iPhone can kickstart your career as a Vlogger. All you need is the DoubleTake app and you can film with two cameras at the same time. To use DoubleTake though, you need to have the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS, XS Max or XR.

