Hungama partners with Flipkart to offer premium subscriptions to users

Hungama has partnered with Flipkart to offer the eCommerce platform’s users access to its premium services. With the launch of this partnership, consumers can redeem their Flipkart SuperCoins for a premium subscription of Hungama Music and Hungama Play.

To access this deal, Flipkart members can head to the Flipkart Plus Zone and redeem their coins for this membership.

For Flipkart Plus members the Hungama Play Pro yearly subscription is currently available at 200 SuperCoins, whereas, the Hungama Music Pro subscription is available at 100 SuperCoins.

Non Flipkart Plus members can also take advantage of the partnership, however, they will have to pay 50 SuperCoins each to get the Hungama Play Pro and Hungama Music Pro subscription for three months.

Hungama Music has a library of over 10 million songs and music videos in over 20 Indian and international languages. Pro users are offered all of the songs in HD quality along with unlimited audio and video downloads. It also offers users original content, online radio channels and curated playlists.

Hungama Play, on the other hand, provides consumers with over 5,000 English, Hindi and regional movies. Apart from that it consists of over 1,500 short films, over 7,500 hours of kids and television content in multiple languages, over 1,50,000 short-format videos and various Hungama Originals.

“At Hungama, we have always believed in creating enriching experiences for our users. We were the first in the industry to gamify streaming and create an innovative loyalty program of our own called Hungama Rewards. This program rewards users for every action they take on our music and video platforms allowing them to exchange the coins earned for exciting physical merchandise and digital experiences. Our partnership with Flipkart leverages natural synergies between the two programs and takes our commitment to gamification a step further while making shopping a rewarding experience for their users,” said Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media.