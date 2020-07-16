How to use Twitter’s advanced search option

You can dit deeper into your Twitter timeline using the microblogging platform’s advanced search option. You can dit deeper into your Twitter timeline using the microblogging platform’s advanced search option.

Finding tweets in your timeline about a specific topic is a mess. While you can search Twitter using the search bar, the problem comes when you need to find tweets in your timeline related to a specific topic. Thankfully, there is an easy way to quickly search your own tweets in your Twitter feed using the microblogging platform’s advanced search tool. This tool helps you out in easily searching your own tweets or someone’s else tweets for a specific topic or purpose. Follow this guide to search your Twitter timeline.

How to search for your Twitter timeline

As we’ve mentioned at the beginning, Twitter has a basic search bar at the top of every Twitter web page or mobile app tab. By typing your query, Twitter makes suggestions and help you find what you are searching for. But there are times when you need to search for a tweet that was posted on a specific year. That’s when Twitter’s advanced search tool comes handy.

Go to twitter.com/search-advanced in a web browser and you will notice several different fields appears. To search for your own tweets, you need to fill out at least two fields. And, of course, From these accounts field listed under the People section is mandatory. Type your own Twitter handle (ImAnujBhatia) — without “@” symbol. This ensures that all the searches appear are from your account and not from someone’s else account.

Enter your search items that you are looking for. Twitter’s Advanced Search lets you refine your search based on an exact phrase, any group of words, specific hashtags, user mentions, location, date or time period, or any language. You can use any of the search fields to fetch out a specific tweet.

Here we go! The search results look like this

And in case you are interested, Twitter’s Advanced Search option also gives access to all the tweets you have ever tweeted by downloading your Twitter archive. All you need to go to your user settings by selecting your profile icon > Settings and privacy. Under the Account tab, scroll down to a button labeled Request your archive. When you select this option, you will get an email saying that your request was sent and your archive will be emailed as and when it is ready.

