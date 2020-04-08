How to use Skype like a pro: Top tips for better video conferencing

New to Skype? Here are some ways to master Microsoft’s video conferencing platform. New to Skype? Here are some ways to master Microsoft’s video conferencing platform.

Zoom may have exploded in popularity amid coronavirus spread, but that doesn’t mean that people have forgotten Skype. The popular video calling app – owned by Microsoft – continues to see a spike in usage despite the popularity of Zoom. In fact, Skype has seen an increase to 40 million daily users, up 70 per cent month over month in March.

While many say Skype is borning and outdated, but it works perfectly fine. The app is easy to use, and works across PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. Be it video, audio calling or text messaging, Skype is reliable and fast. It’s free (Skype to Skype calls), and offers end to end encryptions for its users, unlike Zoom which is not end-to-end encrypted.

Skype also offers a number of interesting features like the ability to screen share, a Zoom-like video call function like ‘Meet Now’ and as many as 50 people on a group call can join in.

In this post, we will talk about some hidden tips and tricks you might not know. Let’s get started.

Blur your background on Skype

Skype lets you blur out your background so that people don’t see your messy room behind during a video call. However, the feature is limited to the desktop. Here’s how to use it.

*Open Skype on your PC or Mac.

*Start a video call with someone.

*While on a call, click on the camera icon on the bottom of the screen.

*Choose “Blur my Background.”

Turn on live captions and subtitles on Skype

Perhaps the best feature of Skype is a real-time captioning feature. The feature basically adds captions in real-time to audio and video calls, which makes it easier for the person who may be deaf or hard of hearing. Plus, Skype offers real-time translations in 20 languages which can be useful when the person doesn’t know your language. Here’s how to use it.

*Go to Settings, followed by Calling.

*Now, select Calling followed by subtitles and then toggle the button on for “Show Subtitles for all voice and video calls.”

You can record audio and video Skype calls. You can record audio and video Skype calls.

How to record video calls on Skype

The good think about using Skype is that you can record audio and video Skype calls. Here’s how to use this feature.

*First up, begin your Skype audio or video call.

*Once you connected, click on Plus sign and select the common to Start recording. You will notice a red dot and message will flash at the top of the window, reminding you that the recording is taking place.

*Once you down with your call, click on the Plus sign to stop recording.

*To view the recording, go back to the chat window. The recording plays its own window. Play press on it to listen or watch it again.

You can share files when you are on a video call. You can share files when you are on a video call.

Share files during calls in Skype

Sharing files when you are on a video call is an easy breezy task. Here’s how to use this feature.

Smartphones

*During a call, tap the chat icon (towards left), then the Plus icon (bottom left), then Content and tools. Now you can share photos and videos, contacts, locations or share any file or folder from OneDrive.

Desktop

In case you’re using the official Skype desktop app, click the Chat icon (bottom right), then the File button (bottom right), then the File button. Keep in mind that there’s a 300MB size limit on shared files.

