IPL 2019: How to use Google Assistant to get live score updates, IPL news and morehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/how-to-use-google-assistant-to-stay-updated-with-ipl-2019-5643697/

IPL 2019: How to use Google Assistant to get live score updates, IPL news and more

Here's how you can take advantage of this new feature of Google Assistant to keep yourself updated on IPL 2019.

You can ask random facts about IPL by asking Google Assistant questions like “Give me an IPL fun fact” or “Show me the IPL points table”.

Google has announced that it will let its users make use of Google Assistant on their smartphones and Google Home devices to help them stay up to date on the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2019. The company stated that users will be able to rely on various voice commands to get IPL match schedules, live scores, facts and personality questions.

How to ask Google Assistant questions about IPL 2019

  • Open up Google Assistant by either saying the hotword ‘Ok Google’, press the microphone button on the search widget or long pressing the home key.
  • To get live scores and schedules you can ask Google Assistant questions like “What’s the IPL schedule?”, “What time is the IPL match tonight?”, “What’s the current IPL score?”, “Who is batting right now?” and more.
  • You can also ask random facts about IPL by asking Google Assistant questions like “Give me an IPL fun fact”, “Show me the IPL points table”, “captains of all teams”, “Names of all teams” and more.
  • Google is also allowing its users to ask the Google Assistant personality questions like “What are your predictions for IPL Season?”,  “Do you love the helicopter shot?”, “Do you like batting or bowling”? and more.

These are just a few things that you can ask the Google Assistant during this IPL 2019. There are many more questions you can ask Google Assistant regarding IPL.

Google every year allows its users to keep up with IPL matches on Google Assistant its digital voice assistant. The company also provides push notifications of match scores to users, which show up in their notification bar.

