Deleted Facebook? You can still use Messenger without activating account, here’s how

Facebook recently confirmed to VentureBeat website that users will no longer be able to use Facebook Messenger if they don’t have a Facebook account. Yes, until now users could use Messenger app even without a Facebook account but this won’t be possible anymore. Facebook Messenger allowed users with no Facebook account to login using their phone number until now.

As confirmed by Facebook itself, from now on, to use Messenger app to chat with friends and family, users will first need to open a Facebook account and only then they can join Messenger. But what if one had a Facebook account previously but has now deleted it? Well, such users will be able to use Messenger even without activating their DELETED Facebook account.

Here’s how to use Facebook Messenger without an active account:

First STEP: Users will first need to download the Facebook Messenger app, which is available for both iOS and Android.

Second STEP: Login with the deleted Facebook account. Enter ID and password.

Note: Everyone you were friends with on Facebook before you deleted the account will be able to message.

Third STEP: To chat with someone not on friend list just type the name or user name of the person in the search tab. Or just enter their linked mobile number to chat with friends.

Basically, to use Messenger app from Facebook to chat with friends one either needs to have an active Facebook account or have had a profile once upon a time. Deleted or active account, one will just need to have an account opened with Facebook to use Messenger.

Talking about the new change in Messenger login a Facebook spokesperson told the website (VentureBeat) via email, “We found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already log in through Facebook and we want to simplify the process. If you already use Messenger without a Facebook account, no need to do anything.” Additionally, Facebook has also updated its Help Center page to aware users about the Messenger login change.

