Facebook tips: How to use Facebook Live on your desktop, phone

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced almost everyone to stay at home and avoid meeting people. With a lot of time on the hand many of us are learning new skills. To share these skills with your friends a good way is to go live on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. To go live on Facebook you will just need to log in at a set time and your friends will be able to watch you. If you have a public account everyone on the platform will be able to listen to what you have to say.

Facebook Live also lets you connect with your friends and family and interact with them with the help of the comments section. Today we are going to provide you with a step-by-step guide on how you can go live on Facebook. Take a look.

How to go live on Facebook app

* Open the Facebook app and tap on the live button located just below the status box.

* Choose your privacy settings and posting settings.

* Add an effect to the video if you want and select the type of live video you want it to be (Live Video, Bring a friend, Raise Money and more).

* Add a description of the live video.

* Tap on start the live video button.

* When done, tap on the finish button.

* Select if you want to post the video on your Facebook Wall or not and who can see it.

* Tap done.

How to go live on Facebook on desktop

* Head over to facebook.com and login to your account.

* Press the live video button, located below the status box.

* Select the type of live video you want to run.

* Set the privacy and sharing settings for the video.

* Tap go live.

* After the video ends, select how you want to post it to your wall.

