How to transfer your Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos

Exporting photos from Facebook to any other platform is a mess, and the social media giant knows it well. Thankfully, Facebook has now made it easy to move your photos from Facebook to Google Photos. As part of the Data Transfer Project, Facebook has built a tool that allows you to export your pictures to Google Photos.

The photo-transfer tool was first announced in Ireland last year and expanded to the US and Canada last month. The feature is available worldwide for anyone with a Facebook and Google account to use. Here’s how it works.

How to quickly move your photos from Facebook to Google Photos

*Visit Facebook’s desktop website from your Windows 10 PC or Mac. Once there, go to your Facebook settings and then select “Settings & Privacy.”

*Select the “Your Facebook Information” option from the panel on the left-hand side of the menu.

*Select ‘Transfer a copy of your photos or videos and click ‘View’ to begin transferring photos and videos.

*Choose Google photos from the dropdown menu.

*Select ‘Confirm Transfer’ and enter your Google Photos password.

How to use Google Photos to backup photos

Google Photos is the simplest tool to save photos in the cloud. The software is free and has unlimited storage. By default, you get 15GB of storage on Google Photos. If you need more, you can get 100GB for $1.99 a month.

To set up Google Photos on your phone for the first time, simply Open Google Photos > Sign in to your Google account> Choose Desired quality settings> Just wait for your photos to sync.

