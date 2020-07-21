WhatsApp tips: How to transfer chats from iPhone to Android

Here’s how you can transfer your WhatsApp from an iPhone to Android. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Here’s how you can transfer your WhatsApp from an iPhone to Android. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Switching from an iPhone to an Android phone can be a little daunting for some as they will not be able to carry forward the backups of their WhatsApp chats along with them. This is because both Android and iOS maintain backups in different locations and in different formats. Android keeps the backups in Google Drive and iOS keeps the files in iCloud.

There is a workaround that lets you transfer your iPhone WhatsApp chats to the Android client. Take a look.

How to export WhatsApp chats from iPhone

* Open WhatsApp and swipe left on the chat you want to take to your new Android phone.

* Tap on the ‘More’ button and select the ‘Export Chat’ option.

* Now select the Mail option and enter your email address to send the mail.

* Repeat this process for all the chats you want to transfer to your new Android phone.

How to import iPhone WhatsApp chats to Android

* Download all of the WhatsApp exports from your mail to your Android phone.

* Install a fresh copy of WhatsApp to your phone from the Play Store.

* Open WhatsApp and go through the setup process.

* During the setup process, you will be asked if you want to ‘Restore’ older chats, tap on ‘Restore’.

* After the restore is complete, press the next button and start using your WhatsApp.

WhatsApp tips: How to exit and delete a group

Now that your chats have been transferred, you can setup your Android phone to keep taking automatic backups and saving them to your Google Drive. Here’s how you can setup automatic WhatsApp backups for Android:

* Open WhatsApp and tap on the three dots located on the top right corner.

* Tap on Settings and then tap ‘Chats’.

* In the Chats section select the ‘Chat Backup’ option and tap on the ‘Back up to Google Drive’ option.

* Select the backup frequency and time.

* Choose the Google Account you want to backup your chats onto.

* Select if you want to include videos in your backups or not.

WhatsApp tips: How to transfer old WhatsApp chats to a new phone

Once you do this all of your WhatsApp chats will automatically back up to Google Drive. This will make it easier for you to restore and upgrade your phone at a later time.

