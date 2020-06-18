TikTok India rival Mitron clones flood Google Play Store: How to spot fake apps

Here’s how you can spot fake versions of Mitron app on the Google Play Store. (Express Photo) Here’s how you can spot fake versions of Mitron app on the Google Play Store. (Express Photo)

The much-hyped India’s TikTok alternative Mitron faced many issues over the past few weeks. The biggest challenge for the developers was when the app was removed from Google Play Store for violating Google’s privacy policies. Additionally, the app was also under scrutiny after a Pakistani coding company claimed that Mitron is not made in India and said the source code was developed by them. The Mitron app developers, however, have denied the claims during an interview with indianexpress.com.

Mitron app has been downloaded by millions of users in India till date. Probably due to its popularity several clones of Mitron app have been listed on Google Play store. While some of these clones just connect to the Mitron servers to serve content, many have malicious software running in the background. If you search for Mitron on Google Play store innumerable apps with the name Mitron will appear but only the first one is the official app developed by MitronTV developers. How can you download the official Mitron app and identify the fake ones?

Today, we are going to take a look at a few pointers that you should keep in mind to identify fake apps on Google Play store.

* If searching for an app on the Google Play Store brings multiple results there’s something to worry about it. If the result shows many look-alike apps this means most of them are not genuine. In most cases the first result is genuine. Similar is the case with Mitron.

* Take a close look at the app name and the developer name. For example, if the app is named Mitron – TikTok alternative, then it would be a fake app. The developer name should be MitonTV, if it is something else then the app is a fake one.

* After checking the developer name and the app name you must go ahead and check the number of downloads the app has. If the app shows only 1,000 downloads and not hundreds of thousands, then it is a fake. Mitron app currently has millions of downloads.

* Before downloading the app you must ensure to read the description and check the screenshots of the app carefully. Do check the formatting of the text, or the pictures used to describe the app and its features.

