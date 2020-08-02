scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 02, 2020
How to share your location on WhatsApp using iPhone or Android phone

WhatsApp allows you to share live locations in chats. Here's how to share a location in a chat.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2020 4:26:14 pm
whatsapp, how to send live location on whatsapp, share your location on whatsapp, whatspp sharing location option feature, whatsapp news, whatsapp tips You can share WhatsApp live location in messages. Here’s how to do it.

Every day, millions across the world use WhatsApp to keep in touch with their friends and family. It’s an app that is part of 400 million Indian smartphone users. While WhatsApp is designed for sending messages or calling people, not many know that the platform can be used to share your location. By using the live location feature, you can share your current or nearby location. The feature is useful to keep track of the location of a friend or family member during the night.

Here’s how to send a WhatsApp location using iPhone or Android smartphone.

How to share your current or a nearby location using an iPhone

#Fire up WhatsApp on your iPhone.

#Tap on “Chats”

#Tap in the group or person that you would like to send the location with.

#Tap on the plus sign in the bottom-left corner

#Tap on “Location.”

#You will get a prompt whether you want to share your location always or “Only While Using the App.”

#Select “Send Your Current Location” or “Share Live Location.”

#Tab “Send”

whatsapp, how to send live location on whatsapp, share your location on whatsapp, whatspp sharing location option feature, whatsapp news, whatsapp tips Tap on the plus sign in the bottom-left corner. whatsapp, how to send live location on whatsapp, share your location on whatsapp, whatspp sharing location option feature, whatsapp news, whatsapp tips Choose a location from the list or click Share live location and Continue.

How to share your current or a nearby location using an Android phone

#Fire up WhatsApp on your Android phone.

#Tap on “Chats”

# Tap in the group or person that you would like to send the location with.

#Tap on the paperclip icon in your message field, towards the bottom of the screen.

#Tap on the “Location” icon.

# Choose a location from the list or click “Share live location” and Continue.

#Tab “Send”

whatsapp, how to send live location on whatsapp, share your location on whatsapp, whatspp sharing location option feature, whatsapp news, whatsapp tips Tap on “Location.” whatsapp, how to send live location on whatsapp, share your location on whatsapp, whatspp sharing location option feature, whatsapp news, whatsapp tips Click “Share live location” and Continue.

To stop sharing your location, simply reopen the group or individual chat and tap Stop sharing > STOP. While the location sharing feature is protected by end-to-end encryption, you can always turn off location sharing at any time by simply disabling WhatsApp’s location permissions on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

